In the first two free practice sessions on the Melbourne circuit the Red Bull had to chase the Ferrari, but these are two ‘placings’ of a different nature. If in FP1 the Milton Keynes team actually went into difficulty, with Sergio Perez at six tenths and Max Verstappen at over eight tenths behind Carlos Sainz, in FP2 at Albert Park the British raised their heads. It was not enough to stay ahead of the Red, always very high-performance, but these results do not worry the director Helmut Marko.

The Austrian is in fact confident in view of the race, especially since the RB18 has proven to be once again the car that best manages the porpoising. Problem that has above all Mercedes, but also Ferrari, which still manages to find performance on the flying lap. On the race pace, however, the Austrian believes that the Red will not be as strong: “Neither the drivers nor the cars can cover a race distance with these hops“, He told ad Auto Motor und Sport. “As for us, in PL1 we tried something that worked on the simulator, but not on the track. When we went back to the old setup with more downforce, it went better. We still lack some traction in slow curves. But despite this we kept Leclerc’s pace in the long runs“.