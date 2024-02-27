Ricciardo and Tsunoda the first candidates

The 2024 championship is finally about to start and unlike what could have been expected at the end of 2023 Sergio Perez he shows up at the starting line without Helmut Marko breathing down his neck, certainly not the first supporter of the Mexican in a three-year period in Red Bull for Perez with several performance peaks, but with just as many sensational misses in light of the vehicle available.

Perez will have until more than halfway through the season to earn the renewal with Red Bullan 'automatic' scenario according to Marko if Checo were to obtain 1-2 victories confirming second place in the championship behind Max Verstappen as happened in 2023.

Perez's rivals are undoubtedly the drivers included in the Racing Bulls junior team Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda. “Anyone who races in that knows that he has the possibility of moving to Red Bull if he deserves it”Marko's words reported by the Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung. Carlos Sainz however it doesn't seem to be an option for Red Bull, Marko explained why: “Carlos wants to make a decision before us, but we will wait at least half the season if not beyond, certainly after the summer break.”