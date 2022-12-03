After a trio of lame races at the start of the season, 2022 proved to be a long triumphal march for the Red Bull and above all for Max Verstappencapable of literally annihilating his opponents by collecting the new record of GPs won in a championship, setting the new limit at 15. The 13 successes of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel had been unattainable for his opponents for years, but the young Dutch driver is managing to affix his signature in an increasingly authoritative manner on the history books of Formula 1. And so the second world title also arrived at the age of 25, in an ascent that seems difficult to stop, considering the level of competitiveness achieved in recent seasons by Verstappen, capable of eliminating youth exuberance and exploiting every opportunity that lies ahead, just think of the melee with Lewis Hamilton for the 2021 title.

However, next season contains more than a few pitfalls for Red Bull, starting with the reduced number of hours in the wind tunnel compared to their opponents both for having won the championship and for 10% less time due to the penalty inflicted by the FIA for the overrun of the budget cap. Many observers are expecting a return in grand style from Mercedes and greater competitiveness from Ferrari, once it has found the new (or new) top management at the Gestione Sportiva. Helmut MarkoRed Bull adviser, analyzed a Sports Bild the picture of the rivals: “Ferrari is strong, but Mercedes will be even stronger considering the overall package, especially with a driver like Lewis Hamilton, because he is still a top driver. Ferrari also has a very good driver in Charles Leclerc, but he still makes mistakes. I fear Hamilton will not go winless in 2023 as his team will have more wind tunnel time than us“, and concluded, with his usual confidence:”However, I’m not too worried, we’re on the right track and with Max we have the best rider on the grid.”