Marko praises Verstappen’s growth

“The weekend where I learned the most was in Baku in Azerbaijan”. Max Verstappen in the final press conference after dominating the Belgian Grand Prix despite dropping five positions back on the starting grid due to the introduction of a new gearbox beyond the four allowed by the regulations, he underlined that the most ‘training’ weekend for him was the one where he objectively lost the confrontation with his boxmate Sergio Perez without any particularly adverse events for the two-time world champion as instead happened for example in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia where the hunt for pole position ended prematurely in Q2 due to the gearbox shaft breakage.

In Baku Verstappen had said “Perez is very strong on street circuits, the calendar will then take us to tracks that are more favorable to me”. On permanent circuits, in fact, Verstappen has become simply irresistible for Checo who has never managed to put up a credible resistance in the last eight Sundays in which the Dutch dominated far and wide.

Second Helmut Marko the growth of the 1997 class is evident and has led him to be the best driver of the lot: “For me, the master of reading the race has always been Hamilton, in how he was able to manage the tyres, but now Max has caught up with him and overall he is perhaps even better than Lewis because Verstappen has more pure speed”the words of the Red Bull consultant reached by the magazine motorsport-total.com.

Max Verstappen is historically not considered a ‘qualifying’ driver, but Marko is convinced of the opposite to the point that according to the former Austrian driver Verstappen could bring low-ranking cars to pole position: “Max would be able to put cars like the AlphaTauri or the Haas in pole position, which are single-seaters that express themselves better in Qualifying than in the Race. However, it is difficult to imagine how long she would want to fight behind the wheel of an AlphaTauri ”.