Verstappen, comeback as champion in Miami

Net of the undoubted superiority of Red Bull, the victory in Miami confirmed that Max Verstappen put a lot of his own into his successes.

The two-time world champion, despite having the same car as Sergio Perez and despite having to pass the eight cars between him and the Mexican (who started ninth, had lost a position at the start) managed not to waste time overtaking. Of course, he may have had the advantage of the DRS in some laps, but in the led sector he certainly had to lift his foot, going under the pace. Nonetheless, on lap 15 he was already in Fernando Alonso’s exhaust, thus being able to continue the hunt for Perez without any obstacles.

The key to victory

Red Bull called the Mexican into the pits once Verstappen had caught up with him: however, the Dutchman exhibited a sensational race pace, and with the same tire he ran better than Perez, despite a much older hard compound. Super Max’s extraordinary sensitivity with the tires was the key to success in Miami and sent Helmut into raptures Marko.

Mark’s words

Back in Graz, the Red Bull advisor spoke of “his” Verstappen as follows: “The way he managed the tires to get the fastest lap at the end it is something that no one can imitate“, these are his words to Österreich. “Furthermore, overtaking Kevin Magnussen and Charles Leclerc was a feast for the eyes. The maneuver on Perez? It wasn’t necessary to work so hard, but we’ve always said that as long as there’s no danger behind it we’ll let the two race against each other, and I agree with this position.”