It’s certainly been getting to him quite a bit lately. “The way things are going now, I’m scared.” He has started discussions with the GP about euthanasia. Because Marko van der Vegt (60) knows that things will only go further downhill for him. He has Parkinson’s disease. “The bad thing is: what you lose, you lose, things are getting worse.”
Eric Reijnen Rutten
Latest update:
12:07
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Marko #ended #home #due #Parkinsons #write #dont #forget
Leave a Reply