Disastrous ending

From the desire to close a perfect weekend in the team’s home race after the pole positions achieved and the victory in the Sprint race obtained by Max Verstappen to the disaster at the end of the Austrian GP. A contact in the final stages of the race between the world champion and Landon Norris after a long duel between the two that denied the Dutchman’s possible success, as well as risking ruining a friendship.

Not just the contact

An episode that is actually generating tensions between the two, and on which comments have come from both McLaren and Red Bull, starting from the person directly involved. In this regard the thought of Helmut Marko about what happened, with the Milton Keynes team advisor also focusing on other mistakes made by the team: “We lost the victory due to several factors – explained the Austrian manager to ServusTV – The our pit stop went badlybringing Lando into DRS range. We expected the hard tyres to be the best choice, But it was not so. Temperatures were lower than expected. This meant that Lando had new tires in his final stint, while we were on used ones. This was also a factor, and Max stalled after his pit stop at Turn 4. The combination of these elements made our job difficult and complicated things for us.”

The accusations are coming

Limited to what happened between Verstappen and Norris, Marko criticized not only the behavior of both drivers, but also the decisions that were not taken in time by the team and which could have avoided risks: “I think that both drove in an unnecessarily ferocious manner – he continued – doing so, perhaps we should have intervened too, because we knew there was an ongoing investigation into Lando about track limits, but we still didn’t know if he would be punished. With hindsight we can say: “Okay, let him go”but let’s look on the bright side: we increased our lead in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships. It was a good fight until it degenerated.”