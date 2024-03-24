An indigestible Australian GP

Since Friday it had been intuited that Ferrari might have some chance of victory at Melbourne's Albert Park, home of the Australian GP. Helmut Marko he seemed very confident throughout the weekend, so much so as to suggest that on Friday Ferrari was running with a more aggressive mapping than usual and then showing its muscles on Saturday after Verstappen's pole.

However, the ride was bitterwith the Dutchman forced to retire due to a brake failure after just four laps and after being overtaken by Sainz and Perez who only finished fifth and trailed the winner by almost a minute.

Helmut Marko's analysis

TO Sky DeutschlandRed Bull consultant Helmut Marko commented on the Melborune race: “We still don't know exactly what happened due to Max's retirement. But on the lap in which Sainz passed him, his brakes never released again. When Sainz surpassed him, had gone slightly sideways and the brakes completely locked up. We will investigate the cause.”

The Austrian then continued: “I spoke to Max and he told me that despite the problems, he was keeping up with relative ease. With Max in the race she would have gone very differently”, assured Marko. The point on Perez: “We need to look at the set-up, because perhaps the one done yesterday for qualifying was not suitable for the race. At times he was 2″ slower than the leaders, it can't just be the driver's fault, something went wrong in the setup.”

The performance of the Racing Bulls drivers

Closing on Tsunoda, seventh: “From the first laps on Friday he was flawless. It is confirmation that he is an absolutely mature Formula 1 driver“ and on Ricciardo, twelfth: “He's struggling. Things haven't gone well in the last 3 races, he needs a car he can feel safe and confident with. I hope the team can give it to him, to at least be on par with Yuki.”