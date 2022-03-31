Today morning, the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, will arrive in Culiacán, as we anticipated two weeks ago exclusively in this space. He comes to support the new state leadership headed by Roxana Rubio and Luis Ángel Guatimea. In addition, it will be the relaunch of National Action.

At 11:30 a.m., Marko Cortés will start the official tour with a press conference at the PAN Sinaloa State Steering Committee. He will surely be touching on the allegations of irregularities in the campaign for the revocation of President López Obrador’s mandate and, of course, the local questions.

At the end of the meeting with the media, the national president of the PAN, together with the state delegation, will have lunch at the Garmendia market, apparently he is very interested in knowing one of the icons of the city, which, by the way, is very close to the state PAN headquarters.

At 4:00 p.m., the relaunching event of PAN Sinaloa with the militancy and supporters is scheduled, it will be at the Casa del Lago de La Primavera, in the south of the city. It is expected that there will be a strong attendance, there will be the speeches of the state leader and the national president of albiazul.

We have information that outside the official agenda, right there in La Primavera, Marko Cortés will have a meeting with businessmen and farmers from Sinaloa; Although it is not confirmed, we are told that the host would be the businessman Héctor Orrantia Coppel, who was undersecretary for the Economy and a candidate for local deputy.

Definitely, the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, arrives with everything in Culiacán to relaunch the party in Sinaloa, he also seeks to recover PAN figures who had left. He will send a message of certainty to businessmen and farmers who have always had an affinity with Acción Nacional.

Very attentive, because it is expected that there will be reconciliations and a new beginning, will recover the PAN from its origins and principles. The speeches and attendees will be very interesting. By the way, Raúl Ibáñez is one of the main architects and operators of what could be the recovery and rise of the PAN. He tomorrow the details.

Sinaloa. Without haste, but without pauses, this is how the process to elect the interim president of the State Directive Committee of the PRI advances. Yesterday, the CEN delegate in Sinaloa, Enrique Benítez, restarted the meetings and encounters with the tricolor militancy. In the morning he was in Mazatlán and in the afternoon in Culiacán. He will soon visit the north.

He tells us that he continues to listen to all PRI expressions and militants in the state. It will take its time, so that’s a very good sign because it doesn’t come with the motto of an imposition and quick retreat. Without a doubt, he comes to do things well, calmly and there is no doubt that he will make an extensive and in-depth analysis.

Yesterday we interviewed him privately. He told us that there is still no date for the call, he is not in a hurry either and assures that there is still no defined name, so he will continue listening to the PRI members and touring the state. What we are clear about is that the delegate Enrique Benítez is a career PRI member, who knows the party and has a political level, in addition to the fact that he is taking his function very seriously. Good sign.

Featured. The competition for Sustainable Use of Water Projects in Rural Housing in Sinaloa, headed by the secretary of Welfare, Ruth Díaz, and the rector of the UAdeO, Silvia Paz Díaz, is very wise and necessary. It is a great exercise that seeks to involve society and raise awareness for the best care of water and, of course, natural resources.

political memory. “Attitudes are more important than aptitudes”: Winston Churchill.