Cartagena Colombia.- The national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, stated in Colombia that the Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador maintains a pact with organized crime, which gives way to a dictatorship.

“The concentration of economic and political power, the power of arms, and the pact, I say this with responsibility, that the Government maintains with organized crime groups in Mexico, is extremely dangerous. And that is when dictatorships are forged,” he said.

The opposition leader participated in Cartagena in the Ideological and Programmatic Meeting, promoted by the Colombian Conservative Party, where he said, according to information from the PAN, that the worst circumstances are being experienced in Mexico.

The PAN member suggested that Colombian legislators take care of their Constitution so that the judiciary and electoral bodies are not weakened, nor is security militarized, as, he accused, is happening in Mexico.

“It is necessary for parties like the PAN to contrast themselves in society with the populists, who only talk about magical solutions, incur debt and have irresponsible clientelism that generates political and electoral dependencies.

“Principles don’t change, but reality does. We have to see how we unfold them, how we update them, how we are empathetic to the vast majority.”

Cortés warned that the Civil Police has already disappeared in Mexico and security is being militarized, so he pointed out to the members of the Conservative Party the importance of respecting the sovereignty and autonomy of the states and municipalities, and not allowing the resources that belong to them to be taken away.