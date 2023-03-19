The national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés Mendoza, affirmed that the parade carried out in the Zócalo on Saturday 18 March was not to defend national sovereignty, but to protect opacity, irregularities and government corruption embodied in Manuel Bartlett.

According to an estimate made by the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City, the concentration for the 85th anniversary of the oil expropriation gathered 500,000 people in the Zócalo.

The albiazul leader pointed out that in the face of the resounding failure of his government, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador needs to praise himself after each social mobilization with a government cart.

Cortés lamented that once again the beneficiaries of social programs have been used in a patronage manner to feed the presidential ego and defend the lousy work of characters like Bartlett.

The leader of National Action recalled that Manuel Bartlett was responsible for electoral fraud and the crash of the system in the 1988 presidential election, which prevented the victory of the opposition and which at the time was jointly denounced by Manuel Clouthier, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas and Rosario Ibarra de Piedra.

He further warned that In 1985, Bartlett was charged with allegedly being an accessory to the murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.as well as protector of criminals such as Rafael Caro Quintero, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, Don Neto.

Marko Cortés mentioned that As director of the Federal Electricity Commission, the official was also pointed out for hiding in his net worth statement the existence of 12 companies, some related to the electricity sector, registered in the name of their relatives.

The PAN has criticized President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for allegedly sheltering Bartlett, the main protagonist of the 1988 electoral fraud, in one of the most important companies in the Mexican State.

AMLO delusion

Marko Cortés pointed out that the government of López Obrador and his party, Morena, have fallen into delirium and have placed themselves completely out of touch with reality.

It is a delusion to celebrate a supposed sovereignty when 7 out of every 10 liters of gasoline consumed in Mexico are imported, and 90 percent of the gas consumed in the country is imported, he stressed.

In addition, Cortés demanded that López Obrador report how the hundreds of trucks were paid to transport people to the Zócalo, meals and lodging, since no one believes his statements that they cooperate to rent the trucks.

We all know that they are threatened with losing their programs and they pay the leaders to bring them people, accused the PAN member.