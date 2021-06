“We saw several Red Bull vans arriving loaded with new parts between Thursday and Friday, and of course they do well, it’s a strategy.” Toto Wolff, in addition to confirming how much the teams are marked on sight during the race weekends (and not only), after the defeat collected in the Styrian Grand Prix openly declared that Mercedes will not change its planning, that is to say the … Continue to read



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...