Far title

In Spain, the criticism had arrived, today it was the turn of the ‘consolation prize’. There management of Sergio Perez within the Red Bull team, especially by Helmut Marko, looks a lot like that of a child who is first severely scolded by his parents and then pampered with a toy as a gift. In Barcelona Marko had clearly said of don’t believe in the slightest possibility of a world champion Perezor in front of Max Verstappen. A blow that is certainly difficult for the ego of a driver to digest, even an expert like Checo.

Confirmation assured

Now the caress has arrived: talking to the site F1 Insidersin fact, always Marko has armored the permanence of Perez at least until his natural expiry of the contractthat is the end of the 2024 season. This is to try to put an end to the many rumors that Checo would be removed from the team at the end of the current championship, also due to a relationship with Max Verstappen which does not seem to have completely mended after the frictions at the end of 2022.

Mark’s words

“It’s all nonsense. Sergio’s place has never been in danger and will not be in the future. It is an important step in achieving the goals we have set ourselves for this year. We want to finish first and second in the Drivers’ Championship and become Constructors’ World Champions as soon as possible“, Marko ruled. The 80-year-old manager from Graz also explained his recent barbs at the Mexican, who were meant to be – according to him – one spur to improve.

“Don’t think about Max”

“After his rather weak performances in Miami and Monaco, I simply reminded Sergio that he should concentrate on his work – the Marko-thought – in those circumstances he did not make the most of his potential. In Max he has a very difficult opponent to beat. He should therefore focus on himself and not frantically try to get in front of Max. And he should be there when things are not going well for Max.“. A loud and clear message towards the #11. Also because to achieve the incredible feat of winning all the GPs on the calendar, Red Bull will also need its second driver.