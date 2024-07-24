A weekend where everything went wrong

Have you ever seen a domino where by pushing a small tile you gradually knock down significantly larger tiles? Here, Helmut Marko explained that in some ways it went like this at Red Bull in Hungary. From a detail that made the difference in Qualifying, many others arose in a cascade that transformed a potentially positive Sunday into what – at least in tone – was a tragedy for Max Verstappen.

“We missed pole by 46 thousandths and the fact that Verstappen had to overtake a car at the end could have cost him half a tenth“Marko’s words in the usual column hosted by the newspaper speedweek.com in the days immediately following a race weekend in reference to the fact that between the penultimate and final corners Verstappen encountered the McLaren of Lando Norris who was launching himself.

The first domino is this overtaking that could have cost him pole or the front row, the second is the episode that occurred on the first lap at the first corner, with Verstappen who overtook Norris in the escape route on the outside after being pushed out by the McLaren driver. Verstappen then gave the position back at the invitation of the Red Bull pit wall: “In hindsight we shouldn’t have given the position back to Norris because it wasn’t 100% clear that Verstappen would receive a five-second penalty.. Overtaking on this track is very difficult and we lost a position”. From then on everything went downhill for Red Bull and Verstappen, who after the undercut suffered by Hamilton during the first pit stop lost second Marko “17 seconds” behind the Mercedes driver.