Ferrari 78, Mercedes 38, Red Bull 37; Leclerc 45, Sainz 33, Verstappen 25, Russell 22, Hamilton 16. These are the top positions in the Drivers ‘and Constructors’ classification of the F1 2022 World Championship. Ferrari with the F1-75 has ‘fulfilled’ Christian Horner’s prophecy according to which a Red able to wipe out the competition in Bahrain it would have been the indicator of an exhausting 2021 for Red Bull and Mercedes. In reality the RB18 is a very good car as the tests and the first two races of the season have shown. Only a – serious – evaluation error with the evaporation of the new fuel meant that Verstappen and Perez had to surrender to Sakhir, putting 2022 immediately on a steep climb as regards the chase against Ferrari.

Mercedes, on the other hand, did not suffer any particular reliability problems. Quite simply, the W13 still has several problems to solve in terms of drag and porpoising. A new wing is on the way to Melbourne, while the new package should be more substantial at Imola. Currently Mercedes is not able to keep pace with Ferrari and Red Bull in terms of performance both in Qualifying and in the Race, but Helmut Marko does not pay attention to those who exclude the Brackley team from the list of teams that will play the title until in the end. “Hamilton has nine points less than Verstappen in the standings – said Marko as reported by the newspaper Nextgen-auto.com – you don’t have to put a cross on the Mercedes. They will go back up and the championship will be resolved in a three-way fight “. At the moment the power unit seems to be a sore point for Mercedes and the customer teams, indeed a ‘fundamental’ in which the house of the three-pointed star had always excelled in the turbo-hybrid era. Marko doesn’t think the Mercedes engine is in such trouble, he just doesn’t make a difference anymore as in the past: “The Mercedes certainly does not lose half a second just because of the engine, but it is clear that in this respect they no longer make a difference”.