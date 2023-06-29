AlphaTauri, Marko questions de Vries

Helmut Marko he is not one who sends them to say. The youngsters who have moved to Red Bull and who, in recent years, have had to face a champion of the caliber of Max Verstappen are well aware of this. It certainly cannot be said that the various Gasly, Albon, Kvyat they were pilots to throw away, and history has since shown how at least the first two managed to get their careers back on track despite the clear rejection of the Austrian.

Sergio Perez is well aware of this too, who is no longer young but is not immune to the psychological pressures to which the 80-year-old subjects him. And also Nyck de Vries he’s starting to understand how difficult it is to work with the Austrian on his heels ready to judge every driving mistake. The Dutchman, who is in Formula 1 thanks to a phone call with Marko under the advice of Max Verstappen, is certainly not living up to expectations: he is still on zero points in the World Championship, in the company of only Logan Sargeant, and too many times he went to wall influencing his weekends.

Mark’s words

In Austria de Vries will try to move up the standings, aware however that he is under heavy discussion for next year. It was Marko himself who envisaged a nebulous future: “Tsunoda is having an excellent season despite some unlucky weekends and penalties. The performance, however, is good. On the other hand, we are not satisfied with de VriesWe are also evaluating this“, he told compatriots of Kronen Zeitung.

Marko on Ricciardo

Speaking of the driver market, according to some rumors Perez could lose his place in favor of Daniel Ricciardo, currently a reserve for Red Bull. After making some sibylline statements about the future of Checothe Austrian clarified: “Many sentences have been taken out of context. Ricciardo is the reserve driver, but he doesn’t have much to do with the sporting aspect. Perez had some very good races and some very bad ones. He must concentrate and make the best of him, no need to dream of the world title. On the bright side, he’s the first person to last two seasons alongside Max“.