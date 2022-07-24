On the one hand the joy of Max Verstappen, on the other the regret of Sergio Perez. The French GP at Red Bull ended with mixed feelings. The world leader collected his seventh win of the season in 12 races, while the Mexican was beaten at the end of a spectacular duel by George Russell’s Mercedes, which with the third place finish brought two cars of the season for the first time this season. Brackley’s team on the podium, alongside his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who finished second.

The pivotal moment in Russell’s race was there restart after the Virtual Safety Car situation. At that juncture, the Englishman, who was behind Perez’s Red Bull, was extremely reactive. Milton Keynes’ # 11, on the other hand, remained ‘in place’, letting it slip off almost without a shot being shot. Vain were then his subsequent attempts to regain a top-3 placement. After the race Perez spoke of confusion linked to the moment in which the neutralization of the race should have ended. But the Red Bull team also received fierce criticism of Checo’s work.

Helmut Marko, never tender in his comments even when it comes to pulling the ears of the drivers of his team, has in fact analyzed hard the carelessness committed by Checo. “Sergio seems to have fallen asleep at the restart after the Virtual Safety Car – thundered the Austrian executive, speaking to various German media – maybe he drank tequila last night. With Max, the tires held up better than we expected, but we also have to admit that we thought that overtaking on the track would be easier “he concluded.