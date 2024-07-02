Austrian defends Red Bull mechanics

“In the end, from a championship perspective, the GP in Austria was positive for us.” Helmut Marko he acknowledged that the epilogue of the rustic duel between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Red Bull Ring rewarded the Verstappen-Red Bull duo more than a victory with a fastest lap ahead of the English driver. In that case, eight points would have been earned, while due to Lando Norris’ retirement, Verstappen’s fifth place was worth a +10 on Norris.

It could have been a +11 if Fernando Alonso had not snatched the fastest lap from Verstappen at the end: “We did not expect the fastest lap from Alonso, a fact that certifies the fact that Verstappen’s car was damaged,” added Marko in the usual post-GP analysis hosted by the newspaper speedweek.com. “Verstappen was in control of the situation, but the pit stop problem put everything back into question. The mechanics must be defended on what happened with the nut. They had just returned from 50 pit stops of between two and three seconds.sometimes it’s normal for something not to work” has continued.

Marko criticized the Race Direction for what he believes is an unequal treatment: “The penalty to Verstappen is incomprehensiblefor me it was Norris who overdid it. It is no coincidence that he went beyond the track limits on several occasions. The Stewards were rather slow in making his penalty official, it would have changed the dynamics of the final race, because I do not think that Norris would have been able to open up a gap of more than five seconds once he had passed Verstappen”.