Just four races have passed in this championship, but despite the 2022 season is only in its infancy it seems that the head-to-head destined to accompany us throughout the year has already been outlined. The protagonists are Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappen, who have shared the victories equally so far and have given the public several spectacular duels. The classification for the moment is smiling at the Ferrari driver, who despite the mistake made by Imola – having won him the podium in front of the Ferrari crowd – retains a 27-point advantage over the reigning champion. To weigh are the two retirements suffered by Verstappen, forced to stop due to technical problems both in the debut race in Bahrain and in Melbourne.

The two talents born in ’97 seemed to be in a league of their own in this first, short, part of the season. Credit certainly goes to their respective cars, which are decidedly more performing than all the competition, but Leclerc and Verstappen were also able to make a difference in comparison with their teammates. However, there was another driver who caught the attention of the Red Bull home consultant Helmut Marko, usually rather park of compliments towards the opponents. It’s about the young Englishman Lando Norrissurprisingly finished third in the Imola race and firmly ahead – as had also happened in 2021 – to teammate Daniel Ricciardo, former Milton Keynes driver.

“The only driver I see in the same league [di Leclerc e Verstappen] is Lando Norris – Marko told the German site Auto Motor und Sport – but he doesn’t have the best material available at the moment“. After a disastrous start to the World Championship in Bahrain, McLaren has raised the level of its performances in subsequent races, managing to recover for the moment that role of third-fourth force on the grid that it has now held steadily since 2019.