Marko Anttila plans to make one thing clear to his teammates

The Lions lost to the USA. Captain Marko Anttila promises that a hardened Finnish national team will be seen on the ice on Saturday.

Tampere

Lions started the opening set of the WC tournament with a bang and took a 1–0 lead, but after that the machine of the champion favorite froze badly.

The second and third sets were dominated by the USA, and the open-minded US team dully silenced the Nokia Arena. The final score of 4–1 was completely justified considering the course of the match.

Captain of the Lions Marko Anttila was calm after the match but still admitted Finland’s failure.

“This was not the kind of start to the tournament that we would have liked. However, this is a process, and we will definitely improve the game,” Anttila said.

During the Lions’ streak of success in recent years, Finnish puck fans have not gotten used to such harsh gut punches. Anttila is now sending a message to Finns who are confused about the Lions’ moves.

“Hockey is sometimes like this. Let’s just try to enjoy everything now. We will definitely see a better lion team on Saturday”, Anttila promises.

Lions will face Germany in the evening match on Saturday. Before that, Anttila wants to make one thing clear to his teammates.

“You have to encourage your teammates. We must be bolder. Everyone must boldly bring their contribution to the table, then the end result will be better.”

Scored the Lions’ only goal Teemu Hartikainen on the other hand, he said that Finland’s playing after the opening set was “ballooning”.

“We didn’t really catch up to the game. You can’t win these games then. Maybe this was a good wake-up call for us. We have to work hard tomorrow.”