New F1 teams, Andretti keeps pushing

In principle, June 30 was the date by which the FIA ​​should have approved the possible admission of the teams interested in entering Formula 1. However, this deadline has been moved several times: the Federation, according to what was admitted by the president Mohammed Ben Sulayem , has granted extra months to the teams so as not to exclude anyone and is still evaluating all the requests received.

The candidacy that has made the most noise in recent months is, as is known, that of the family Andretti, allied with General Motors and Cadillac also to dismiss the controversy over the “added value” that would lead the new team to F1. Behind these criticisms clearly hides the fear of the ten teams of dividing the revenue pie by 11 and no longer by ten, and also for this reason Big Foot and his son Michael have been suggested to buy an existing team, in order to fulfill their dream of entering F1 while keeping the number of teams unchanged. Red Bull advisor Helmut is also on the same wavelength Markowho advised Andretti to take over Alpine, perhaps taking advantage of the managerial crisis that is being experienced in Enstone: “Buying the Alpine would be the best thing for everyone. Formula 1 would keep its 10 teams, Andretti could finally enter and Renault could still be involved“, these are the words of the Austrian to the Germans of Sports1. Andretti, after attempting to take over Sauber (later bought by Audi), tried to buy other teams but according to him, none of them were willing to sell.

An ally of the flying Istrian is certainly Ben Sulayem, who would like him to join and that of another team in 2025 or 2026. Liberty Media, being the holder of the commercial rights of Formula 1, obviously defends the economic interests of the teams and is carrying on a tug of war with the Federation for months. The saga, however, could end soon.

New teams: agreement in September?

The president of Formula 1 Stefano Sundaysin fact, he admitted that the dialogues with the Federation could close “to September“: “We will find an agreement together, because the value of the teams and of Formula 1 is very, very high in this era“. Also the CEO of Liberty Media Greg Maffei he underlined how the Americans and the FIA ​​are not yet on the same wavelength and that the negotiations still have to continue: “We have had productive discussions with the federation on these issues, but have not reached agreement on all issues. I think Domenicali and I agree that there are already ten great teams in Formula 1 and it is not absolutely clear what value the new team could add“.