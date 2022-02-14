The presentation of the new RB18, organized in great style by Red Bull also to celebrate the return of the number 1 on the Milton Keynes car, it left a great bitterness in the mouth among fans. In fact, everyone underlined how the event was created almost exclusively for the use and consumption of the new main sponsor of the team, Oracle, but without actually being revealed the real car that will be driven in 2022 by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The shapes of the car were almost identical to those of the show car used by F1 last year to present the new regulations. Impossible to think that that model is the one that the Austrian team will field on the track.

Waiting to see Adrian Newey’s true creation in action at the Barcelona shakedown test though, Helmut Marko he confessed that the team of the new world champion driver had to overcome several problems in the construction of the vehicle. The fact that Verstappen had to fight until the last GP of the year with Lewis Hamilton to snatch the world crown, in fact, obviously increased the amount of work the team had to face.

“We have faced two or three major obstacles [nella preparazione del 2022] – confessed Marko to the Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung – it was the biggest regulation change in the past 15 or 20 years. All new designs and planning had to be done within budget. Plus we were fighting for the world championship and had to carry the new car forward at the same time “he concluded.