New Red Bull course

There death of Dietrich Mateschitz over the weekend that saw Red Bull engaged in Austin, Texas in the United States Grand Prix at the end of the 2022 season, it was difficult news for the Milton Keynes team to digest even though the owner had been ill for a long time. The Austrian who founded the Red Bull empire was a true visionarya figure impossible to replace and it is no coincidence that the energy drink giant has opted for a tripartite reorganization which now appoints Oliver Mintzlaff as head of F1 team management as director of all Red Bull sports activities .

A special bond with Mateschitz

Helmut Marko was Dietrich Mateschitz’s trustee on the track, the eyes and arms of the patron inside the box of the team which started off by taking over Jaguar and now boasts 11 world titles in F1 divided into six Drivers’ titles and five Constructors’ titles . The Austrian manager interviewed by the newspaper Speedweek. com he has declared: “Now at the end of the race I don’t pick up the phone to give an account of what happened on the track – Marko’s words – the friendship, personal and direct that I had with Mateschitz no longer exists. ‘Didi’ was a visionary, now I no longer see the same vision”.

Freelance

Within the Red Bull management team Helmut Marko does not have a clear framework. He certainly played an important role in the youth program, a chain in which he is very active and still participates without any official office. The budget cap regime has made it a priority for teams to economize on all levels and only the first three salaries can be excluded from the expenditure cap. Marko is not a problem from this point of view, given that the former driver has emphasized that he is a freelancer: “I am a free person, I can stop whenever I want when I will no longer be happy to carry out this activity. Let’s see what the future holds for me“.

Future with Ford, AlphaTauri unknown

Red Bull has decided not to tie itself to Porsche in order not to lose its independence, safeguarded by the new agreement with Ford in view of 2026. The future of AlphaTauri if the Faenza team does not make a quantum leap in terms of performance is everything to decipher. Certainly Oliver Minztlaff will hardly have to complain on a team, Red Bull, if what we saw in Bahrain were to repeat itself often during 2023.