Two weekends in the Middle East, one in Oceania and one in Europe, moreover in the Italian setting of Imola: waiting for F1 to make a stop in America this weekend, the last memories of racing are still linked to what happened on the Santerno circuit, the same one that welcomed the first, significant updates of the teams in this world championship. Works and projects that, also due to bad weather, did not particularly smile at Ferrari in front of their public, while they instead rewarded the Red Bullauthor of the second victory of the season and of the first shotgun absolute since 2016.

A result that has definitely raised the confidence and hopes not only of the fans of the Milton Keynes team, but also those of the councilor of the reigning vice-champion team: Helmut Marko. The Austrian manager, interviewed by SpeedCity Broadcastingin fact, underlined the sensations experienced on the eve of the Emilia-Romagna GP, which proved to be the starting point for resuming the hunt for Ferrari after a world championship start characterized by a lack of reliability: “It was fun – Marko commented – because before the start I told Perez that the goal would be a brace in order to make up ground in the standings. Then, at the end of the race, he came to me saying ‘you asked for it, and we did it’. If it were that easy, we would say it more often ”.

In addition to this, the 79-year-old underlined the efforts made by the team to improve the car, moreover in a weekend made complex by the first Sprint test of the season: “In any case – he added – after the problems we had in Bahrain and Australia it was a very satisfying result, because we have shown that we have the potential and the speed to react. We have been brave, because we have brought updates that, with the Sprint format, force you to only have one session to adapt. Moreover, that single test took place partly in the wet, and it was even more difficult, but we have believed in our aerodynamics, and it turned out to be a correct move. Because of this – he concluded – we sent the head of aerodynamics, Enrico Balbo, to the podium. We are not sitting around waiting for something to happen, but we are able to seize the opportunities that arise in order to study them “.