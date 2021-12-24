It has now been weeks since the last race of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, which saw Max Verstappen triumph ahead of Lewis Hamilton in one of the most incredible race finals remembered in motorsport. The conquest of the Dutchman’s title depended – even before the controversial decisions taken by Race Director Michael Masi under the Safety Car regime – byNicholas Latifi’s accident six laps from the checkered flag, when even the Red Bull driver himself seemed to have surrendered to the impossibility of beating Lewis Hamilton at the Yas Marina circuit.

The unfortunate Canadian Williams driver said he suffered heavy threats in the days following the race, being attacked on social networks by individuals who insulted him accusing him of having made Hamilton lose his eighth career title. He is also back on what happened in those last, incredible laps of the Abu Dhabi GP Helmut Marko, historic Red Bull consultant and ‘discoverer’ of Max Verstappen in the days of karting. The Austrian executive spoke to the site Motorsport-Total.com, recounting those excited moments and recognizing that if a driver from the Red Bull galaxy had caused the entry of the safety car, the controversy would have been even greater.

“Internally it was clear to us that we needed a Safety Car – admitted Marko – if for example Yuki had caused an accident [Tsunoda], something would certainly have happened “. The mind in this sense immediately goes to the notorious Crashgate in Singapore 2008, with which Renault facilitated Fernando Alonso’s success in that race. “Then it quickly became clear to us that [l’incidente di Latifi] it represented for us Easter, or Christmas. It was the occasion of the century. We reacted immediately and switched to soft tires“, Concluded the 78-year-old from Graz. The rest, as they say, is history.