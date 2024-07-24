The RB20 is a puzzle

From Singapore 2023 to Budapest 2024. In FP2 at Marina Bay Max Verstappen had vented his frustration by punching the steering wheel when faced with the disadvantage that separated him from the first position. The three-time world champion did the same in Hungary on Saturday at the end of his second run in Q3 when he stopped 46 thousandths from pole position.

“I punched the steering wheel because I was frustratedif I didn’t do it it would mean that I don’t care about what I do and instead I care a lot”Verstappen explained to the microphones of Sky at the end of the Qualifying. The Dutch driver had defined the Hungarian weekend “crucial” as Red Bull has brought important updates, but these have not worked so far as Verstappen told Daniel Ricciardo in the Driver’s Parade.

Helmut Marko in the usual column hosted by the newspaper speedweek.com in the days immediately following a race weekend he went into more detail: “Verstappen was hoping that the improvements made to the car would put us two tenths ahead of the competition. That wasn’t the case.“. The Austrian manager believes that there were many factors that prevented the RB20 from expressing its potential and is aiming for redemption in Belgium this weekend: “Hungary is one of the slower circuits and on Friday the track temperatures were around 60 degrees, dropping to 35 degrees in qualifying. Knowing how sensitive the tyres are to the smallest temperature differences, it was not easy to adapt the car accordingly. McLaren, on the other hand, proved to be quick on all types of tyres and in all conditions. In the race it was hot again, but not as hot as expected, and it was cloudy. So the conditions were very difficult for everyone. In terms of power balance, we are just behind McLaren, but in the last four or five races we have definitely been closest to the front. Now we go to Belgium, one of Max’s favourite tracks, where the weather changes almost every hour and, it looks like, that will be the case again: rain on Friday and Saturday, but probably dry for the race. That should work in our favour.” Verstappen is expected to receive a grid penalty due to the introduction of a new power unit.