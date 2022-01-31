On February 18, Mercedes will present the new car that will participate in the 2022 championship, renamed W13. However, a few days before the event that will reveal to the world the car of the reigning champion team among the manufacturers, the future of Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 still remains uncertain: the English driver, closed in a real silence after the Abu Dhabi GP – so much so that he also disappeared from social media – he did not clearly explain his plans for his future, to the point of suggesting the possibility of a retirement from competitions. But while his fans are waiting for a definitive position to be taken just over a month after the defeat suffered at Yas Marina, there are other characters of the Circus who do not believe at all in the hypothesis of an abandonment of the category by èart of the British.

Curiously, those who do not consider the withdrawal of the number 44 plausible are precisely the top representatives of the team in which the new world champion Max Verstappen is present: Helmut Marko and Christian Horner. The former, a director of Red Bull, believes that Hamilton’s reaction is almost a move theatrical moldeven more so after the recent photos that have portrayed the rather relaxed Briton on vacation in Los Angeles: “Normally one would expect a big mess if it were something real – explained the Austrian manager to the site f1-insider.com – there would be big movements behind the scenes to replace Lewis, characterized by internal calls, messages or speculation. But there was none of this, neither here nor elsewhere “. Even more direct, in this sense, was the team principal Christian Horner who, with a smile on his face, summed up Hamilton’s behavior as much as possible: “Silence was part of the drama“.