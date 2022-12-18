The FIA ​​year-end ceremony, which took place in Bologna last Saturday evening, began with the awarding of the very young kart world champion Enzo Tarnvanichkul, called onto the stage to collect the award directly from Max Verstappen. In addition to this success, the 13-year-old Thai was also the last rider to have signed with the Red Bull Junior Teami.e. the academy of the Anglo-Austrian team reserved for the youngest and most promising talents recognized by Milton Keynes, home to a nursery from which champions of the caliber of the aforementioned Verstappen have emerged.

“It is of course an academy very prestigious Tarnvanichkul said. many drivers who were part of it went on to Formula 1, which is obviously the pinnacle of motorsport. First of all, we are very happy to be able to become part of such an important reality. However, you immediately think about the results and put yourself under pressure. Everyone wants to win and that creates more pressure. Also, having a company like Red Bull on your car makes it more fun, but it also creates more pressure, precisely because you are representing the company.”

However, Tarnvanichkul’s most interesting intervention focused on the figure of Helmut Marko, Adviser of Red Bull but above all founder Director of the Red Bull Junior Team. Over the years, the Austrian manager has been repeatedly referred to as ‘ruthless’ towards his young drivers, especially after the cases of Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly, first promoted in Red Bull and subsequently relegated quickly to AlphaTauri or even in the role of third guide. In this sense, Tarnvanichkul wanted to disprove the image of a cruel Marko with members of the Academy of him: “Helmut Marko is a great person as well an inspiring character when you meet him – he added – he has also had a splendid career, driving in F1 and at Le Mans. Television sometimes misleads you“.