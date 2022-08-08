To read only the World Championship standings, one could believe that Fernando’s season Alonso was disappointing. The two-time world champion has in fact 17 points less than his Alpine teammate, Esteban Ocon. The French Mercedes-class is certainly a solid driver but one who has much less talent. However, looking at the races, it is clear that Alonso was disadvantaged by numerous adverse episodes: the gearbox problem in qualifying in Melbourne, the incomprehensible strategy in Montreal, the knockout in the Red Bull Ring Sprint, just to name the most obvious. In short, the results do not reward Nandowho nevertheless – even at 41 years of age – proved to be very fast.

The competitiveness of the two-time world champion surprised many, including Red Bull councilor Helmut Marko. The Austrian did not expect such a hungry Alonso: “Fernando is really very fast. It’s amazing the kind of competitions he is capable of doing. For me it is the surprise of the year and I also think thatas a pilot, still be able to win. The only question for next year is whether Aston Martin will be able to supply him with a suitable car“, Commented the Austrian in an interview with his compatriots from OE24.

At the beginning of the week, Alonso was a protagonist of the sensational “paddock-market” dominoes started by Sebastian’s retirement Vettel. The Oviedo veteran will take his place in Aston Martin and in turn has left the Alpine in a sea of ​​problems, as the French team will not be able to replace him even with Oscar Piastri. The Australian has in fact blatantly denied the promotion of Alpine stating that he has not signed any contract. Team principal Otmar Szafnauer will therefore have to choose between a squad that includes Pierre Gasly, Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher. All applications from pilots looking for a relaunch after complicated months, or even years.