Timeless Alonso, Impressed Marko

Fernando Alonso promised a show and delivered. Still, the Bahrain Grand Prix didn’t start in the best way: after a slight contact with teammate Lance Stroll, the two-times world champion found it difficult, being engaged in battles against the two Mercedes. Battles won but with potentially high costs. In the cool down room the Spaniard quantified the seconds lost behind the W14s of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at 12. Of course, they wouldn’t have helped him to scratch the Red Bull double, but they could have allowed him to manage the race much more calmly, without having to invent world-class overtaking on another driver – like Hamilton – who belongs to the same group. The ex-Alpine driver’s performance also impressed Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko, who had already predicted him as the most dangerous opponent in his statements before the race.

Mark’s words

“I think Alonso would have been even stronger if he hadn’t started so far back“, these are his words to the Austrians of Servus TV. “The one with Hamilton was a battle worth seeing. A tough but fair duel, really old fashioned. But of course that cost time and also something in terms of tyres. This means that if he had been behind us, the challenge would have been greater. Age doesn’t seem to matter with him, he’s driving like never before in his life“.

Powerless Ferrari

The retirement of Charles Leclerc, grounded by the power unit of his Ferrari SF-23, has made the task easier for Nando, who smelled the podium and immediately came close to Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver could do nothing: the difference in pace and tire degradation between today’s Aston Martin and the Red was too much. And in front of this Alonso, an ever so hungry shark, bleeding is not a good idea.