With the successes of Imola, Miami and Barcelona, Max Verstappen has made its mark at the 2022 world championship, reversing the ranking from -46 to the current +6. A comeback that brought serenity and optimism back to the Red Bull garage, after the two retirements that had cost the Dutch champion two heavy ‘zeros’ in Bahrain and Australia. And even among the manufacturers the recovery was sensational, from -49 after Melbourne to +26 after Montmelò. The Anglo-Austrian team celebrated the double win at the Spanish Grand Prix, the second of the season after that of Emilia Romagna, and is looking forward to the rest of the world championship, although Ferrari’s step forward was evident after the latest updates fitted to the SF -71.

Who wasted no time in underlining this show of strength by Red Bull was Helmut Markoteam advisor: “After Max’s second retreat, you all said it was over for us“, He explained to reporters with a smile, adding:”But even then I told you that there were still many races to go and that we would answer Ferrari“. Regarding the end-of-race complaints of Sergio Perez, to whom the garage asked to be overtaken by Verstappen, he specified: “At that moment, overtaking made sense, because Max was much faster. For us it was the best and safest option to sign the double. Sergio didn’t understand at that juncture, but they were on two different strategies ”. Finally, on the problem with the DRS on the Verstappen car, Marko concluded: “It didn’t make sense for us to explain the problem to him in detail, he had to concentrate on running. It was the same problem on Saturday and there was nothing that could be done to fix it ”.