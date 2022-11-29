Last October 11th the International Federation has made official, with regard to the analysis of the 2021 budget cap of the stables, that the Red Bull was found guilty of a procedural violation and a minor expense offense – less than 5% of the total. A few weeks later, on 27 October, the FIA ​​released the outcome of the settlement of the Accepted Breach Agreement, in which it confirmed the $2.2 million overrun (1.6%), recognizing as a mitigating factor an incorrect calculation of the tax credit, which would have set the violation at 0.37%. As a result, Red Bull was fined $7 million over budget and one 10% reduction in development time of the single-seater, which concretely translates into less time spent in the wind tunnel.

Helmut Marko, consultant to the Anglo-German team. in recent days he said he was convinced that despite the handicap his team would be able to stay ahead in 2023 as well, but in a recent interview with the Germans of Speedweek he adjusted the shot a bit: “I agree with the assessment of our team principal Christian Horner, who spoke of a draconian penalty and estimated the loss we will have per lap at between two and five tenths of a second. And to compensate for this disadvantage, we will have to work even more efficiently“. Finally, Marko did not escape the analysis of why Red Bull opted for the plea deal, although he felt he was right: “We accepted this sanction because we wanted to avoid a possible legal dispute that could have lasted for years”, underlined one of the key managers of the world champion team.