Culiacán.- The creator of content in social networks Marco Eduardo Castro Cárdenas entered a Soriana supermarket on a motorcycle in the south of Culiacán, Sinaloa, while recording a video that was later uploaded to YouTube.

best known as Markitos Toys also rode the motorcycle through the corridors of a square called “Explanada”also from the capital, in what meant the second clip that was uploaded to the American platform after returning from a long break.

The material called ‘ENTER TO THE SUPERMARKET ON MY MOTORCYCLE | MARKITOS TOYS | EL GORDO ARCE ‘showed the adventures of the young man together with one of his most common teammates, Carlos Arce, nicknamed ‘El Gordo’.

“We do not insult anyone, we do not bother anyone,” they said after exposing the security guards of the companies, who could do little to prevent the acts classified as “vandalism” by some people in networks.

The leader of the Toys assured in the recording that his idea was to do the same in Forum Culiacán, the largest and oldest square in the city, but they opted for the other one because it is too far away.

Furthermore, he said that the day before he had tried to enter Soriana Barrancos on a motorcycle, however, a guard did not allow him. It was for this reason that he repeated the action accompanied and without warning in any way beyond a “let’s go” from a distance.

The security team of both sites were surpassed by Marco Castro and ‘El Gordo Arce’, they only saw from afar without the ability to react.