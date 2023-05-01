Markings | Tintti learns and pulu understands art

Watching birds lowers the heart rate and awakens the inner child.

Can you did you learn by watching a video? Evolutionary ecologist and professor Johanna Mappes decided to try the issue with her research group in 2017.

Talitiainen was seated in front of the computer screen.

The bird was shown a half-minute video of its conspecific eating new, delicious-looking prey. The catch – a piece of paper with a seed inside – turned out to be bitter. Disgruntled Tintti showed his opinion: it shook its head and wiped its beak on a branch.

The bird that saw the video was let into the room where this new “treat” was available. Talitiainen had only seen the video once, but immediately knew how to avoid the new prey clearly better than the birds in the control group.

The result of the experiment surprised Mappes – and me. Birds are much more docile and smarter than we thought. In winged insects, the nerve cells in the brain are more densely packed than in humans, so they can be very sharp with their small brains.

It’s about the chicken brain saying.

Crows are probably the most well-known intelligent birds. They know how to play, cheat and use tools. Crows also remember people who have treated them well or wronged them.

I got interested of birds a couple of years ago and I got a birthday present that has brought me a lot of joy: binoculars. Moving in nature became a great adventure. Bird watching took me back to being a curious teenager.

I don’t hurry with my headphones on anymore, but I record calmly and study every interesting gurgling, rattling and rustling.

Other outdoor enthusiasts might have recently wondered why I was staring at the hedge for a minute.

Well, when there were two kinds of sparrows, and I had to find out what the other kind was. That little sparrow.

Spring it’s the golden age of birds: blackbirds are chirping, grebes are dancing and woodpeckers are clucking. Chirping and livery are scientifically proven to be good, Scientific Reports magazine reported last year.

Listening to birdsong reduced anxiety and paranoia in healthy subjects, unlike listening to traffic sounds. I myself feel how the heart rate collapses in nature.

Of course, you can also enjoy the birds in the city.

For example, the tame pigeon or pulu is an interesting case. Art connoisseurs were trained from them in Japanese research: the Pulu learned to successfully distinguish Cubist and Impressionist paintings from each other.

The author is the editor of Tiede Luonto magazine.