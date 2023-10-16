Markings | Fortunately, the left wing did not have time to rumble in Britain

In Finland, it is customary to bark at the British Conservative Party. Often on the subject as well. But if Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, who represented the left wing of the party, had become prime minister, now during the aggressions of Russia and Hamas, the leadership would have been lost.

Often quoted of wisdom according to Britain is basically a conservative country, which nevertheless occasionally votes the Labor Party into power.

Such an extraordinary moment may lie ahead in Britain’s next general election.

According to opinion polls, the Labor Party will almost certainly win the election. If that happens, Labor leader Keir Starmer will become prime minister.

It’s been a while since Labor’s last election victory. It came in 2005 when Tony Blair was prime minister.

in Finland tends to taunt British conservatives. The party itself has also been good enough to give reason for it.

During the years of Prime Minister Theresa May, British politics was marked by Brexit chaos, initiated by her predecessor David Cameron. Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were not in their prime as prime ministers either. Now it’s going a little smoother with Rishi Sunak in the lead.

But let’s take a moment.

What if former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn had won the general election in either 2017 or 2019? Labour’s left-wing Corbyn would have sharply reversed the direction of British politics.

It would have been felt in Finland as well.

It is difficult to see that Corbyn, who is skeptical of the military alliance NATO, would have gone to help Finland and Sweden with security guarantees in the spring of 2022.

“ Corbyn’s reign would have been felt in Finland as well.

Of course, Boris Johnson can be criticized for many things. In Finland, however, it was also remembered that Johnson was visibly supporting when Finland and Sweden were rapidly striving to join NATO.

And what would Prime Minister Corbyn have been like this autumn, when the world has watched in shock the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israelis?

During Corbyn’s term, anti-Semitism gained a platform for growth in the Labor Party. In the opinion of the current Labor leadership, Corbyn did not condemn the phenomenon strongly enough. In the end, Starmer ditched Corbyn from Labour.

The British Conservatives have not been perfect Prime Ministers. However, they have had their own advantages compared to the sudden wrong alternative of the left.

Britain’s parliamentary elections will most likely be held next year, but no later than January 2025.

It is ironic that now that British voters are finally looking to the left, a right-wing government has recently started in Finland.

When you look deeper, there is almost no difference. Keir Starmer has taken the Labor Party to the political center. In Britain, elections are not won by the left.

The writer is HS’s correspondent in London.