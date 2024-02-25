Markings | An hour's train will take you to Sweden

The Swedish train takes us to a new level.

Dreams hour's train to Turku are threatening to crumble, when funding may not be found. Earlier, a plan for an hourly train to Tampere was buried.

When railway projects in the south collapse, fortunately it happens in the north. The railway section connecting Tornio and Haaparanta will be completed this year and it is finally connecting Finland to the rest of Europe by rail.

It is possible to get from Oulu to Sweden by the end of the year – if not in an hour, then in less than two hours. You could also drive from Helsinki to Haaparanta by train in 7–8 hours.

Until two years ago, the train connection between Finland and Europe ran through Russia. For a long time, there was no great enthusiasm to invest in the connections to the north, until everything changed overnight. Now the eastern border is closed and the north is more interesting than ever.

Government put the strengthening of Northern and Eastern Finland on his to-do list, and a couple of weeks ago the tenure of the Northern and Eastern Finland programs started. The purpose is to promote security of supply and self-reliance in a changed situation.

The programs will come in handy. Finland's connections to the world from places other than the Baltic Sea are in their infancy.

The fact that Tornio will soon be able to get to Haaparanta by train is the first step. Later, the goal should be a smooth rail connection to the Arctic Ocean.

The Arctic Ocean track will increase in value if the Baltic Sea closes. Commuting to Norwegian ports using trucks alone sounds like chaos.

Implementation of the programs requires public money. Even the train service between Tornio and Haaparanna will not start without the financial decisions of the state and possibly the municipalities, which do not yet exist.

“ The North interests me now more than ever.

VR and its Swedish counterpart Norrtåg have already reconciled their schedules. There are currently three Swedish train services per day to Haaparanta, and from now on the Finnish train could combine its schedule with these. We would change from one train to another at the station.

In a way, it is a return to the past. Finnish trains ran to Haaparanta until 1988, but the service stopped because there was almost no local need.

Now there is a need again. In addition to security of supply, the new Ruotsin train serves sustainable tourism as well as the Perämerenkaari commuter traffic.

Finland has long been a lone wolf in European rail traffic. We have a Russian gauge and the trains have mostly only traveled within our own country.

We can no longer afford to risk being left behind. An hour's or even hours' train to Sweden takes us to a new level. We are part of a continent, not an island.

The author is HS's domestic editor.