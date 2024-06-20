After the euphoria of the birth of what I thought was your sona 22-year-old young man decided tattoo your baby’s name On the back, however, a month later he would discover a betrayal that would break his heart.

Pedro Pablo Santo Domingooriginally from Barranquilla, Colombia, Like any excited father-to-be, I was looking forward to the arrival of his first son, Benjamin.

Together with their partner, they lovingly awaited the arrival of the new member of the family and dreamed of the moment when they would finally hug your baby. In a gesture full of great love, he decided tattoo on the back the name of his unborn child: Benjamin.

The image of tattoo It soon went viral on social media, where friends and strangers alike celebrated the arrival of the little Benjamin. However, Pedro Pablo He couldn’t imagine where his family’s love story would end.

A painful discovery

Reviewing Pedro messages from her romantic partner and Benjamín’s mother, she found a revealing conversation with her ex-boyfriend. In these messages, she confessed that he was the real one. baby’s biological fatherand not Pedro Pablo. The revelation left the young man devastated.

The doubt led to Pedro Pablo to undergo a DNA test to confirm the paternity of Benjamin. After an agonizing month of waiting, the results confirmed his worst fears: he was not the biological father of the child.

The news, which quickly spread through local media such as Diario Móvil and La Opinión, became a topic of conversation both on the streets of Barranquilla as in the vast world of social networks.

The revelation not only affected their relationship, but Pabloalso left him marked, both physically and emotionally, by A tattoo which now reminds him of his partner’s betrayal.