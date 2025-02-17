02/17/2025



Updated at 14: 08h.





The lack of completion has been one of the factors that have weighed the most to Sevilla so far as the course. The output of En-Lanesyri And the few benefits offered by his substitute, Kelechi Iheanacholeft as the sole reference of the group A Isaac Romero. The Lebrijano, accustomed to sharing responsibilities with the Moroccan attacker, does not finish having a scoring continuity. Before the Valladolid, El Canterano scored his fourth goal In this campaign, but I had not seen goal for almost two months.

This scarcity of goals from its ‘nine’ has cost too many points in matches in which Sevilla has been better, but in which it has not been able to materialize the large number of opportunities generated by its extremes. Clear ones are the examples of duels before Valencia or Espanyol. The lanes are the most dangerous areas of the team thanks to the great level that is offering Lukebakio on the right and EJUKE AND RUBÉN VARGAS on the left. The Nigerian lesion largely reduced the Sevilla mordant, but the incorporation of the Swiss in January has reactivated the left -handed lane.

Now, Sevilla expects impatiently to Akor Adamswinter signing, you recover from your injury to have more arguments for goal. A vital issue for the group led by García Pimientasince the statistics of this season say that if the Sevillists are advanced first on the scoreboard, the victory is practically assured.

Just a comeback

They have been too many meetings in which Sevilla has had to face a result against, in fact, he only managed to overcome an adverse score: Victory against Girona in Montilivi. In addition, the thirteen occasions in which it has been put behind on the scoreboard, only four has been able to match and scratch a point.









Hence the importance of taking advantage of the opportunities generated to Open the scoresince of the eight times he has done, only one have not obtained those of pepper the victory. Las Palmas on day 1 equaled the score on Sevilla twice. After Álex Suárez’s 0-1 on his own goal, the Canarian team managed to match the visiting advantage for the final 2-2.

Removing this duel, the Hispanic team has defeated in the seven occasions in which he put ahead in the league competition in this 2024-25 course. Victories against Getafe (1-0), Valladolid (2-1), Betis (1-0), Espanyol (1-2), Rayo Vallecano (1-0), Celta (1-0) and again Valladolid ( 0-4). In this way, the Seville It is, together with Mallorca and Getafe, the teams that have harvested the most points when they mark first in the meetings.

The Balearic Islands, by the way, are the next rivals of the Nervions on Monday, February 24 at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium.