The Spanish economy experienced a historic fall of 11.1% in 2020, one of the largest in advanced economies, and public debt stood at 117.1% of GDP, an increase of 21.6 points since 2019. The budgets presented by the Government for 2021, estimate a growth of 9.8%, three points above the forecasts of the Bank of Spain. The contraction of 2021 over 2019 would be, in the first case, of 31,089 million euros (2.5% of GDP) while with the forecasts of the Bank of Spain, it would mean a loss of GDP of 62,907 million, with a contraction of 5 05% of GDP over 2019. The weakness is concentrated in the sectors most affected by the pandemic, some of which, such as tourism, are of vital importance for the country. Tourism activity has been one of the most affected by the change, with a fall in tourism GDP of 68.9%, compared to the maximum levels of 2019, which reduced its weight in the Spanish economy to 4.3%, compared to to 12.4% in 2019.

