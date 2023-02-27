By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – Europe’s benchmark stock index rose on Monday, supported by gains in all major sectors, rebounding from its worst weekly performance this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 1.11% to 462.79 points at 7:52 am (Brasília time). The Index fell 1.4% last week after higher-than-expected US inflation data fueled bets the Federal Reserve will continue to raise borrowing costs.

All of the euro zone’s major sectoral indexes advanced in early trade, with gains of 1.2% to 1.6% in riskier parts of the market, including oil and gas, technology and autos and auto parts.

Miners, among the biggest losers last week, jumped 0.8%. Defensive sectors such as healthcare and telecommunications posted the smallest gains.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index advanced 0.81%, to 7,942.85 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index rose 1.51% to 15,440.04 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 1.58%, at 7,300.89 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse/Mib index appreciated by 1.78%, at 27,466.36 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index registered an increase of 1.28%, to 9,319.40 points.

In LISBON, the PSI20 index appreciated by 0.54%, to 6,016.70 points.