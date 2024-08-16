Markets Rise on August 15th, Fed Rate Cut Coming Soon

August saw a sharp rise in stock markets, giving investors a moment to breathe in a usually calm environment. The decline in worries about a possible recession in the United States, supported by positive macroeconomic data, has fueled optimism in financial markets.

In the United States, The easing of recession fears was supported by July retail sales, which rose 1%well above expectations of 0.3%. Also, Walmart — a key indicator of consumer health — reported solid second-quarter results, beating estimates and raising its outlook. The data reflects the resilience of consumers, who are gradually reducing spending, but continue to support economic growth, although likely at a slower pace.

Weekly jobless claims also fell for the second straight week, hitting 227,000, below expectations of 233,000. This is consistent with a labor market that appears to be gradually cooling, but not collapsing, supporting the narrative of a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy and moderating inflation. A looser labor market and slowing inflation are now prompting investors to bet on a possible 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September. Just a week ago, the odds of a 25 or 50 basis point cut were evenly distributed at 50%.

Dovish comments from Fed members further supported this scenario.Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he was “open” to a rate cut in Septemberstressing that the Fed cannot “afford to delay” easing monetary policy amid a cooling labor market. St. Louis Fed President Musalem also said that “the risk to both sides of the Fed’s mandate appears more balanced,” suggesting that an adjustment toward less restrictive monetary policy may be appropriate at upcoming meetings.

Big Tech Raises Its Head. Walmart’s Quarterly Results Are Good, But Alibaba Is Suffering

Quarterly earnings from major U.S. companies continued to strengthen positive sentiment. Walmart jumped 6.6%, beating both earnings and revenue expectations, a sign of solid resilience in the consumer market. In addition, 13F reports provided an additional boost, showing significant new holdings in stocks such as Nike and Ulta Beauty. Nike benefited from investment from Pershing Square, while Ulta Beauty benefited from interest from Berkshire Hathaway.

On the technological front, the “Magnificent 7” contributed significantly to the market rally. Nvidia gained 4%, returning to a market capitalization above $3 trillion, followed by Amazon (+4.4%), Meta (+2%), Tesla (+6.3%), Apple (+1.35%), Microsoft (+1%) and Alphabet (+0.58%). Collectively, these seven stocks added $352.8 billion in market capitalization in a single day.

Not all the news was positive: Alibaba, despite an increase in stake by Michael Burry through Scion Asset Management, has suffered a setback due to the ongoing difficulties of the Chinese consumer, as highlighted in its latest quarterly results.

Europe: Technology and finance drive markets. Eyes on Dutch AEX, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank

In Europe, the Dutch tech index AEX led the gains, with Adyen in the spotlight. The payments company reported 23.6% revenue growth in the first half of 2024, accompanied by a 32% increase in EBITDA, 45% in net income and 46% in free cash flow. Despite the strong results, the stock is still trading at -53.9% from its all-time highs.

Germany’s DAX also closed up 1.6%, marking its eighth consecutive session of gains. Financial stocks such as Hannover Re, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank posted gains of between 2.9% and 3.3%. Technology stocks also followed the positive trend on Wall Street, with Infineon gaining 4.2%.

Next Catalysts: Powell and Nvidia in the Spotlight

Despite the current optimism, investors are looking to the next catalysts. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on August 23 could provide crucial insights into the next monetary policy moves. Additionally, Nvidia’s quarterly results, due on August 28, will be watched closely, given the company’s importance to the semiconductor industry and its influence on the entire technology sector. The Information Technology sector recorded the highest revenue growth rate in the second quarter, with a 10.4% year-over-year increase, outpacing eleven other US sectors. However, it is important to note that this result is heavily influenced by Nvidia. Excluding its contribution, the sector’s revenue growth rate would be significantly lower, falling to 6.8%.

US CEOs analyze consumers as McDonald’s and Pepsi cut spending: will consumption be enough to sustain the economy? During this earnings season, CEOs have spent a lot of time analyzing consumer behavior, which account for about 70% of GDP. However, a contrasting picture emerges: consumer behavior appears to be deeply divided along clear economic lines.

Some companies, like McDonald’s and Pepsi, report that consumers are drastically cutting back on spending. Others like Chipotle still see a resilient consumer which continues to drive record sales. Walmart, with its immense market penetration, described the consumer as “steady,” and retail sales data confirms a higher-than-expected increase.

The consumer divide is clearly evident in spending choices. Gunther Plosch, CFO of Wendy’s (a US fast food chain), noted that consumers with incomes below $75,000 are reducing the frequency of their spending, while consumers with higher incomes are increasing their purchases. Another testimony comes from the CEO of Ferrari, who stated in the latest quarterly that he does not see any signs of weakness in his high-end customer base, so much so that he has revised upwards his guidance for 2024.

This divergence creates uncertainty among investors. Consumers do not perceive percentage changes as economists do, but focus on absolute price levels. Despite slowing inflation, the cost of living remains higher than in previous years, impacting the quality of life. While low-income consumers face greater difficulties, higher-income consumers are able to maintain a certain level of spending. thanks also to the growth of their assets, strongly influenced by the performance of the post-Covid financial markets and activity. In the end, let’s not forget that inflation is a tax on the weakest (unable to pass on the increases to third parties).

The real question now is whether the strength of high-income consumers will be enough to offset the weakness of low-income consumers and keep the economy growing.with savings accumulated during the pandemic about to run out.