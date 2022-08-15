





By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve’s “hawkish” – or aggressive approach to fighting inflation – was felt quickly in U.S. housing markets this summer, as mortgage rates soared and home sales rose. real estate slowed down.

But that was one of the only prominent and anticipated adjustments in an economy that has faced the most aggressive monetary policy change from the US central bank in a generation with relative disdain.

Share prices on major indices have risen more than 15% since June; companies created about half a million jobs last month; the premium investors demand to hold lower-rated corporate debt, a proxy for overall risk sentiment, has been falling, and junk issuance is rising after falling in July.

For a central bank whose influence on the economy passes through financial markets, it was evidence of potential difficulties still to come.

Since March, the Fed has delivered the most rigid set of interest rate hikes in decades. Its benchmark interest rate had been close to zero since March 2020 to combat the economic impact of the pandemic, but a spike in prices that began last year has caused the central bank to reverse course in an effort to bring inflation to its target. annual rate of 2%.

The first increase, a move of 25 basis points, was the standard increment for the past few years, but the tightening was expanded to 50 basis points in May and then to adjustments of 75 basis points in June and July. Now in a range between 2.25% and 2.50%, the US basic interest rate already corresponds to the peak reached in the last tightening cycle, which ended in mid-2019, reaching that point in seven months this time, against 38 months at the time.

However, for more than a month, a Chicago Fed index of 105 measures of credit, risk and leverage has been falling, the opposite of what would be expected in a world primed for surprises in central bank interest rate hikes and lending conditions. more rigid.

Markets pegged to the Fed’s benchmark rate now see it peaking between 3.50% and 3.75%, with cuts starting next July because of a possible recession or collapse in inflation.

The past few weeks have brought the first milder readings on inflation after more than a year in which Fed officials have seen prices soar with a persistence that has taken them by surprise.

However, even with early signs that inflation may have peaked, consumer prices were still up 8.5% year-on-year in July.

The easing of financial conditions is itself a concern. If businesses, banks and households don’t respond as expected to the higher rates the Fed has already signaled, they could continue borrowing, lending and spending at levels that keep inflation high and require the Fed to use even tougher remedies.

Fed officials often note that the economy is slow to adjust to changes in monetary policy, which, citing US economist Milton Friedman, say they operate with “long and variable lags.”

“There’s likely some … significant additional tightening to come,” based on currently forecast rate hikes, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month.

It is not clear whether this will be enough to reduce inflation, but by some calculations there is a long way to go.







