LONDON (Reuters) – The historically high value of financial assets could see a sharp correction if investors re-evaluate the prospects for Covid-19’s recovery, with signs of increased risk-taking at investment banks, the British central bank said on Friday. fair.

The Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee said in a statement that there is evidence that risk-taking has remained elevated in a number of financial markets from historic levels.

“Asset values ​​may have a strong correction if, for example, market participants reassess the prospects for growth, inflation or interest rates,” the statement pointed out.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and William Schomberg)

The post Markets may face “strong correction”, says BC Brit appeared first in ISTOÉ MONEY.