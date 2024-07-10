In the second half of the year the monetary policy central bank policy will likely continue to diverge, creating volatility but also opportunities;

THE interest rates will not fall as quickly as some have hoped, but we believe stocks could rally further and the market could expand further, on the back of the resilience of the global economy; Investors will need to monitor the geopolitical risks hey budget deficit growing rapidly.

Usually when the central banks act in unison offer support to the markets and the volatility tends to decrease. On the contrary, looking at the current situation, any divergence in the timing or the amount of the rate cuts could lead to a slight increase in volatility. Interest rates will fall, but not as quickly as some market participants expect. However, we believe the resilience of the global economy will support equities, so we should see further upside through the end of the year.

Historically, reductions in interest rates favor the small cap and looking at the factors that have driven the markets over the last 18 months or so, we can see how several large-cap companies, the so-called mega capwe have outperformed. In our view, it is likely that in the coming months of 2024 and during 2025 we will see a progressive expansion of the market.

Overall, we expect that in the coming years inflation travel at levels higher than those of the first two decades of this century, during which it generally remained below 2%. In particular, while excluding a return to levels above 6-7%, we believe it is difficult for a further decline from the current rate of 3-4% in the United States towards 2%.

Looking at the main risks at macro level, geopolitical factors remain a source of concern to date: conflicts in Ukraine and in Middle East could in fact destabilize the markets and increase their volatility. Overall, the geopolitical framework will certainly continue to represent a risk to be carefully monitored in the near future. Another problematic factor to consider is the budget deficits of the various countries.

At the moment, in Europe the government deficits are around 4%, while in the United States around 5-6%. With interest rates close to zero, the costs of maintaining debt are not necessarily very high, while with rates around 5%, they increase significantly. It is therefore necessary that over time public deficits begin to reduce, although from a political point of view it is much easier increase spending, reduce taxes and raise the deficitrather than doing the opposite.

This in itself represents a risk, since in many European countries the overall deficit/GDP ratio is approximately 100% (in Germany it is slightly lower), and the same is true for the United States, determining the presence of financial flows intended to maintain this debt rather high. Finally, there is another aspect to underline: we have seen inflation drop from levels close to 8% to reach 2%, 3% and 4%.

A possible new surge of inflation due to geopolitical or other developments, combined with the threat of rising rather than falling interest rates, would be a shock to the markets, which would react negatively. So, in summary, the three key risks we see today at the macroeconomic level are the geopolitical picture, government fiscal deficits and a possible resurgence of inflation.

*Global Chief Investment Officer of Columbia Threadneedle Investments