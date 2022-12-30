Anyone who observes what financial operations were like decades ago now notices marked differences. One of the main ones is Pix. Allows you to leave the house without cash and without a card. And make bank transfers at a cost close to zero. Just have the recipient’s cell phone or CPF. Even those asking for money at traffic lights usually present the number to facilitate donations.

Financial transactions will become even easier in the coming years, said the director of Regulation at the BC (Central bank), Otavio Damaso, 51 years old. It will be possible to concentrate all banking operations, from several banks, in a single electronic access. The president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, stated, in seminar of Power360 held on December 13, 2022, that this “digital wallet” will be created in up to 1 year and a half.

The trend is to have all banking services in the marketplace, the electronic environments for the sale of products and services. It will be something built naturally, without any imposition. Part of this will be available as early as 2023. The new features will be more visible in 2024.



“The basic transaction Pix was the start of an evolution agenda that will develop over the next few years”, said Damaso in an interview with Power360.

A fundamental step for this is the improvement of Open Finance, a system that allows the sharing of banking information based on people’s consent. Another is the increase in Pix features. “There is the figure of the payment initiator. You can make a transaction much easier through the marketplace”, said the BC director.

Pix is ​​a unique engine. Other countries have established similar instruments, but with limitations. In China, for example, there are 2 competing systems that don’t talk to each other.

One of the next steps is Pix Internacional. It should come into force in 2024. It depends on the mechanisms of the Exchange Law which will come into force at the end of 2023.

In Damaso’s assessment, the instant payment system and other facilities put an end to the idea that a few banks dominate. “No one talks about concentration in the financial system anymore“, said. The BC defends the entry of new playerslike fintechs and credit unions.

The director said that the BC’s innovation measures have been recognized nationally and internationally. He defends that the advances attract money to the financial system and contribute to greater efficiency in the sector.

“[O Pix] It is a simple, easy, cheap and totally safe instrument.. […] It also brought a strong bankarization movement. Numerous businesses, mainly microentrepreneurs, have become a reality based on the ease of receiving these payments.”, said the BC director.

PIX AND INNOVATION

Pix is ​​the Central Bank’s instant payment system. In November 2022, the monetary authority registered 536.9 million keys, the digital address (email, CPF, mobile phone or random code) of bank accounts of people and enterprises. Users carried out more than 2.5 billion operations in the month and moved R$ 1.08 trillion.

The instant payment system had a daily record of more than 100 million transactions on December 20, the last day for payment of the 2nd installment of the 13th salary.

Otavio Damaso stated that, compared to the others, Pix allows for democratization and equal participation for all participants in the system.

Pix was launched in November 2020. In the same month of 2021, or 1 year later, it gained new modalities, such as Pix Saque and Pix Troco. Know the difference:

pix loot – will allow cash withdrawals at commercial establishments. The customer will only need to make a Pix for the store, in the amount they want to receive;

– will allow cash withdrawals at commercial establishments. The customer will only need to make a Pix for the store, in the amount they want to receive; pix change – will also allow withdrawal, but associated with a purchase. In that case, the customer will make a Pix with the cost of the purchase and the additional amount he intends to receive in cash.



Regarding these modalities that have existed since 2021, Damaso said that they are important technologies for cities that do not have banking services. He said that the instrument is advantageous for the commercial establishment, which will not have to pay for the transport of banknotes, and will be able to attract consumers.

“[O vendedor] manages to control the amount of cash on hand. In the same way that he receives payment for the sale of goods, he ends up returning part of the money to the citizen, who uses Pix Troco or Pix Saque in the store“, said.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2023

The BC should enable in 2023 the Pix Billing it’s the pix Programmable, alternatives to the bank slip. The company or person who receives the resource will be able to make a dynamic QR Code through the application or internet banking to make payments on time or scheduled. It will have, for example, expiration date.

The monetary authority also wants to integrate Open Finance with Pix in 2023. The payment initiator will allow a person to make easier transactions between other institutions through the marketplaces of banks and commercial establishments. For example, it would be possible to use the account balance at a bank to pay the credit card bill at another financial institution in an integrated manner in a single environment, be it an application or internet banking.

Read another example cited by the BC director:

“I have an account at bank A, but I only have a balance at bank B. I am in the application at bank A, and in Open Finance I will be able to issue a command within that application to pay a bill using the balance at bank B. client, it starts to have a great integration and sometimes use an access platform”said.

Therefore, the monetary authority will not create a new application. These tools would be available when accessing the app of a financial institution or a commercial establishment.



OPEN FINANCE

Open Finance allows financial institutions to exchange information with each other if authorized by the customer. The person will be able to choose a platform from a bank, whatever it is, or another institution authorized to have access to all financial services.

“I get to have a single portal to manage my accounts at multiple financial institutions in one place”, said. “What are the banks doing? Developing apps and trying to entice you to choose [o banco] to be the single portal”completed.

Damaso said that the person who makes this data sharing movement will gather a set of information that will have value in the future. It will be possible to monetize the information itself. For example, how much is spent on electricity, water, credit card and other.

“This information that you pass on to some bigtech today for free becomes so valuable that you will sell it. Today it has value, but you can’t gather this information in one place. In the future, you will have a set of financial information on a single platform and the expectation is that players, not necessarily financial institutions, will appear and ask: do you want to sell this information to me? You will decide”said the BC director.

DIGITAL CURRENCY

BC wants to create a digital version of the real, the official currency of Brazil. The digital real, or CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), will begin undergoing tests in the 2nd half of 2023. It should be fully operational in 2024.

Some countries have already advanced in this system. BC intends to make a technology that goes beyond what Pix currently offers. There is no global operating standard.

The BC director stated that CBDC from other countries work like Pix. “The CBDC came to integrate with this entire chain of decentralized finance”he stated.



Pix will continue to focus on retail and transfers, while the digital real will serve to integrate the current banking economy and the developed economy of “tokenization”.

He explained the concept of DeFi, which is a set of financial services and products that work independently and can be used on a platform blockchain. Operations work by algorithms and smart contracts (the “smart contracts”), which are self-executing. That is, the technology itself has a governance and functioning mechanism.

Damaso stated that the instrument will be available to the financial sector to facilitate operations, but that supervision of the technology’s self-management is necessary.

WHAT ARE TOKENS

Otavio Damaso exemplified how token technology works. They can be fractional units of a property or other property.

“In the future, you will have fragments of the property in the form of tokens and, if this property is rented, everyone who has a token of that property will receive a fraction of the rent.”he stated. “You bring a real asset, which today is not a financial asset, to the financial world more easily”, declared Damaso. BC’s objective is to standardize this digital division, facilitating the transaction.

The digital real will be created to settle assets in the DeFi world. “It is a programmable way, when an event takes place, you have the payment automatically made to the people who own that asset“, said.

The financial sector advances, for example, in tokenization of debt contracts, such as debentures, credit instruments that represent a loan that a company makes to third parties. “This will greatly facilitate the management of the debt issuance contract, like a debenture, and allow people to be able to have this asset, from the investor’s perspective, in much smaller volumes […]given the transaction cost of the operation in the traditional way”he stated.

Tokenization, as it is digital and technology blockchainwill favor transparency and security and make processes cheaper in the assessment of the BC.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

In November 2022, Congress approved the bill regulating cryptocurrencies. There will be a decree to define which public administration body will be responsible for making the norms. The expectation is that it will be up to the BC to regulate cryptocurrency brokerages. The monetary authority will have 180 days (or 6 months) to make the regulation.

