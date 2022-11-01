To be the main point of contact for customers for the consumption of solutions beyond banking. With that aim, the Itau advances on a new business front in the 2nd half of 2022 with the launch of marketplace Itaú Shop. The new shopping experience, offering products and services from retailers and partners, is available on the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité and Itaú Cartão apps – environments used daily by the bank’s account holders.

“We want to transform the way people interact with Itaú, increasingly participating in their lives. Our objective is to enhance customer engagement with the bank, increasing the intensity of their relationship with us, with a more attractive experience and, consequently, having a positive impact on their satisfaction index”said the director of Itaú Shop, Carlos Formigari.

Itaú Shop is an evolution of the agenda “beyond banking” of Itaú, which has been developed by the company in recent years. The concept refers to a business ecosystem where customers have access to much more than traditional financial products and services.

The starting point for creating the marketplace it was the positive experience of other partnerships, which showed the opportunity to expand the solution to other products. Among the successful initiatives is the iPhone forevera program in which Itaú customers can buy an Apple smartphone through the bank’s applications, pay the product in installments on their credit card with attractive conditions and, after 21 months, exchange it for a newer one.

Another outstanding project is the store Samsung at Itaúwhich allows the purchase of various products of the brand through the bank’s applications, also with the possibility of paying in installments.

“We had extremely positive results from initiatives such as the iPhone for ever, the Samsung store at Itaú and the iupp itself (Itau’s points program), which showed us that we had a huge opportunity to expand the shopping experience for all products. We start from 2 places: from the historical experience we have in terms of partnerships and offering fluid experiences to customers”explained Formigari.

At Itaú Shop, user fluidity is guaranteed by the registration integrated to the customer’s account, which does not need another login and another password to use the marketplace. The entire purchase process is carried out within the bank’s environment and the customer’s cards are already linked to the platform, appearing as options at the end of the payment, with automatic data filling. Features that make the transaction simpler and safer.

Use of data enables targeted offers to customers

Intended, at this 1st moment, for individuals, the marketplace It makes products such as clothes, shoes, books, electronics, appliances, furniture, computers, among other goods, available to the institution’s more than 70 million customers, with special conditions designed for the bank’s customers. In the “Offers of the week” section, you can find products with promotional prices.

In addition, Itaú Shop has the “Made with you” space, with product recommendations according to the consumer’s profile and behavior. The goal is to show the items that may interest each customer the most. This differential is made possible through the intensive use of data, based on the analysis of the use of Itaú cards and the client’s navigation in the bank’s application.

Read more information in the infographic.

“Our ambition is to facilitate the buying and selling journey by providing a secure business desk that offers the right product to the right audience and maintains a high engagement rate, in addition to having the best payment experience on the market”said the director of Itaú Shop.

All purchases made on marketplace Itaú Shop can be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments, regardless of the amount. In spot purchases, the customer receives 10% of the amount in cashback, that is, get this percentage of the amount paid to use as credit for new purchases in the future. Another possibility is to make the payment with the points accumulated in the loyalty programs of Itaú cards, directly at the end of the purchase. At Itaú Shop, the customer can view the points already in reais.

New payment options will be rolled out in the coming months

According to Carlos Formigari, Itaú’s work is focused on innovations and continuous tests to make improvements in the marketplace. In the coming months, the company will extend the payment modalities, with debit and Pix options, also integrated into the bank’s channels.

“Our perspective is to evolve the platform according to the uses and needs of our customers. Technology, design and data make up the tripod that is transforming the economy and building very complex new business environments.”said.

This content was produced and paid for by Itau.