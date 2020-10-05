In these times of climate crisis, Total has decided to wash greener than green. Between flowery advertisements and responsible slogans (“we want to become the responsible energy major”), the multinational has embarked on an all-out communication strategy aimed at restoring a rather damaged brand image. By the mere magic of the word, restructuring becomes a necessary step on the long road of energy transition. An example ? The group has announced the imminent end of refining at its Grandpuits site (Seine-et-Marne), which could cut up to 600 jobs, including 200 direct jobs. Asked about the file in the columns of the Parisian, the CEO, Patrick Pouyanné, prefers to take a step back: this restructuring is part of a project that will occupy us for the next thirty years, but that we are starting to implement now. It’s simple, if we want to contain global warming to 2 degrees, we must at least halve the consumption (of oil) ”.

The management therefore promises to transform Grandpuits into a biofuel production unit, which does not delight the employees. Everyone keeps in mind the fiasco of La Mède (Bouches-du-Rhône), a former Total refinery dedicated to the production of fuel from palm oil. Result: 250 jobs destroyed out of 500 and an outcry from environmental associations, in the name of the devastation caused by deforestation in Southeast Asia (territory of origin of the said oil).

For Grandpuits, management promises to run the new facilities from a mix of animal fat / used cooking oil / rapeseed oil. Not enough to delight Fabien Cros, secretary of the central CSE of Total (CGT): “In principle, we have nothing against the idea of ​​developing the industrial tool. But Total mainly practices “greenwashing” (green marketing). The group did not give up selling fuel, they simply gave up manufacturing it! In twenty years, we have lost half of the French refineries: what we no longer produce in France, we import from countries like Saudi Arabia, where environmental and social standards are ridiculous. In short, each time Total and the others close a refinery, they only relocate the production of refined products… ”

However, the group’s management is touting its climate commitments everywhere. Patrick Pouyanné proudly announces: “Today, our activity is 55% oil, 40% gas and less than 5% renewable electricity. In 2050, it will be 20% oil, 40% gas, and 40% renewable. Total thus aims to be among the world’s Top 5 producers of renewable energy. “

NGOs and environmental experts are skeptical. To hope to meet these objectives – deemed notoriously insufficient by the associations -, the multinational should work twice as hard as of today. “To prepare for this jump in clean energy, Total has announced that it is targeting 25 gigawatts of renewable energy (solar, wind, etc.) by 2025, notes the specialized site Energy Intelligence. This is substantial, but achieving its 2050 target (i.e. 40% renewable in its energy mix) would mean multiplying this figure by ten. ” A straw…

The NGO Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis (IEEFA) has scrutinized the annual reports of several oil giants, including Total, to judge the credibility of their climate plans. The results are more than mixed. For 2018, for example, Total invested $ 2.2 billion in renewable energy (acquisitions of specialized companies): a significant effort, but which only represents 9.9% of all of its investments. To put it another way, 90% of the money spent by the multinational is still devoted to the exploration and production of fossil fuels.

Total is also showing its ambitions in terms of liquefied natural gas, to the chagrin of NGOs. Since the publication of its latest climate plan, the group has sunk $ 15 billion into a vast offshore gas development project off the coast of Mozambique. “The oil majors and their public and private funders are trying to hide behind the myth of gas as a transitional energy, but this discourse no longer holds up in the face of the accumulation of scientific evidence of the impact of this energy on the climate,” notes the NGO Friends of the Earth. In particular, it is the leaks of methane throughout the supply chain that worry climatologists, as methane is a greenhouse gas with a warming power 86 times greater than that of CO2 over a twenty-year horizon. By better counting methane leaks, the absolute climatic advantage of gas over coal has been called into question by the scientific community since 2012. “

Climate campaign manager / public actors at Les Amis de la Terre, Cécile Marchand drives the point home: “If we want to avoid climate chaos, there is no room for the exploration of new oil or gas reserves. gas. We must stop the process now. However, when Total invests billions of dollars in new gas fields, it is not to disengage in ten years! These facilities are designed to operate between thirty and forty years, otherwise it is not economically viable. “