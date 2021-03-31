Marketing Volkswagen topped the world, and soon its share price started to rise sharply – “Shows complete incomprehension,” says the expert

On Tuesday, Volkswagen captured international media attention by announcing that it would change the name of its U.S. subsidiary to Voltswagen.

Volkswagenin intentions to change the name of its U.S. subsidiary to Voltswagen proved on Tuesday night as a premature April Fool’s Day and a marketing rally for the new ID.4 electric car.

It is still not entirely clear whether Monday’s announcement in the news release was an injury. It is also not known whether the joke was originally supposed to be published on April 1st.

While the series of events has been partly confusing and confusing, it has undeniably led people to discuss Volkswagen and the company’s electric cars.

The topic provoked discussion in marketing industry experts around the world, says the CEO of Marketing Finland, which represents the industry Riikka-Maria Lemminki.

“Many saw this as a good thing in the sense that it raised awareness about the company’s electric cars. This may not have been a perfect way of marketing in Finland, ”says Lemminki about his discussions in the private Whatsapp group of international marketing experts.

For example, German colleagues in the field found the rapture excellent. According to Lemming, many believe the company still intends to use the Volkswagen name.

“At this stage, it would be in Volkswagen’s interest to complete the capture,” says Lemminki.

Managing director of the marketing agency Villivision and working in positions of trust in the field Anna Lehtisalo says that the spontaneous first reaction to the Volkswagen name by many Volkswagen customers was enthusiasm.

“Many praised that the global now set an example in electric cars,” says Lehtisalo.

For crisis communication director of the specialized Levick office Richard Levick described At the Washington Post Volkswagen’s rapture as “ingenious” because it made people talk about the company’s progress in electric cars. According to Levick, the rapture united Volkswagen and electric cars forever.

The incident was seen as a signal that Volkswagen intends to deliver on its electric car promise. Volkswagen also came up very widely. The media in Finland and abroad followed the development of the situation, as did Helsingin Sanomat.

“Volkswagen captured global media. In the past, it may not have been as clear to everyone what kind of investments the company has in electric cars, ”says Leivisalo, CEO of Villivision.

On the other hand, the name change campaign may have longer-term effects on the Volkswagen brand.

“Volkswagen is a legendary and long-lasting brand that evokes emotional reactions in people globally. Does it make sense to go cheating on it? ”

New York-based Interbrand consulting firm Daniel Binns tells AFP that the rapture managed to raise a fuss. Binns still thinks the joke may not get through because the announcement was aired before the official fooling day.

Volkswagenin the development of the share price raised previously paid attention to German financial supervision after the company announced its future investments in battery factories and electric vehicles.

A special name rally could have affected the price of the stock. Volkswagen’s stock was up on Tuesday afternoon after the company briefly confirmed it was changing the name of its U.S. subsidiary. On Wednesday, the share price was down in the morning.

According to Lemming, the capture of Volkswagen is alarming the limits of suitability.

“Business and marketing need to understand that communication also has an impact on stock prices. The discussions focused on whether marketing is too detached from the ownership side and there is no understanding of how big the marketing snatch can become, ”says Lemminki.

While from a marketing standpoint, the Volkswagen rapture managed to divert attention to the company and its products, its effects may not have been fully thought through.

“The original goal of marketing was fulfilled, but its own question is whether it was done ethically and correctly,” says Lemminki.

According to Lehtisalo, however, the testing of borders is not exceptional.

“Nowadays, everyone struggles for people’s attention, and sometimes we go to extremes to get attention,” says Lehtisalo.

Communication the confusion left many confused and raised questions about which company’s communications can no longer be relied upon. The emissions scam scandal known as Dieselgate is still in the memory of many.

“Everyone had a bit of a feeling that what was really behind this was. And that leads to them being surprised by the pants at the ankles in the past. When this was revealed to be ruined, it could hit a sensitive point. Is it too early to make such a mess? ” Lehtisalo asks.

Professor of Corporate Communications at Duckmouth School of Economics Paul Argenti tells the Washington Post that the rapture showed a bad taste in the aftermath of dieselgate.

“It shows complete incomprehension of past actions and the need for the company to correct its mistakes and rebuild its brand,” Argenti says.

Lemming thinks the most confusing thing about Volkswagen’s case is why it wasn’t done on April Fool’s Day, which is celebrated around the world.

“If the rapture had been made on April 1, it would have been fun, and the financial supervisor would have nothing to say about it.”

Business you should be careful with the April Fools. According to Professor Argent, it is always worth seriously considering whether it makes sense to make the April Fool’s Day at all.

“The last thing worth doing is to turn your attention to responsibility in a situation where you’ve been fined billions of dollars for a scam,” Argenti says, referring to Volkswagen.

Lemming thinks it’s important not to have to wrinkle everything. Companies should also be able to joke and make pranks.

“A well-made april can be fun, but it can turn against itself if you don’t think about it to the end.”