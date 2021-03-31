Marketing Volkswagen regrets the reception of the Volkswagen campaign

Volkswagen says it regrets its name change announcement, which has proved to be a marketing campaign.

German carmaker Volkswagen says it regrets how its Voltswagen marketing ploy was received.

Volkswagen said in a statement sent to the news agency Reuters on Wednesday night that it would apologize if some thought it crossed the line at its campaign pace.

Volkswagen topped the world’s media earlier this week with a snatch that it was changing its name in the U.S. to a Volkswagen to highlight its electric car plans.

Brouhaha began when a bulletin appeared on Volkswagen ‘s website for a moment on Monday announcing the name change.

The name change was widely reported in the world media as company spokesmen claimed it was not a joke or a marketing ploy. Tuesday night name change though proved to be a premature April break and a marketing ploy for the company’s new electric car.

Criticism has been raised in particular by the deception made by Volkswagen spokespersons. Some commentators have recalled that Volkswagen also misled consumers and authorities in the emissions scandal.