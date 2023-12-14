Marketing | Tiktok takes and companies win – this is how stores try to benefit from social media hits

Tiktok made me buy it that is, in Finnish, “Tiktok made me buy it”, reads the note on the edge of the Suomalainen bookstore's shelf. In the Flying Tiger store, Christmas mugs are advertised with a “seen on Tiktok” sign.

In the Normal store, we do it even better, there is a whole table dedicated to products popular on the social platform Tiktok. They studied the table's offerings Stacy Viitala and Viona Katajisto spinning in their hands a machine that makes face masks and a brush that massages the scalp. They have seen a video of both on Tiktok.

This time, the gadgets are allowed to stay on the table, but both of them have once bought products that have been presented on Tiktok.

“Make-up videos are used to test cosmetics, and I might sometimes buy the same product for myself to try,” says Katajisto.

Normal country manager Johanna Valli says that podiums, as Tiktok sales tables are called within the company, have been in stores for about a year.

“The matter started with us over a small matter, a certain perfume. Suddenly we noticed that the shelves were empty of this product.”

It turned out that the perfume was, so to speak, trending on Tiktok. In the beginning, the company itself didn't publish anything on Tiktok, but things went the other way. Someone featured a product from Normal on Tiktok, and Normal responded to the popularity. A large part of the products are still sold in the same way. Now the products only have their own department, where you can easily find popular products.

Professor of marketing at the University of Economics and Business Pekka Mattila finds the phenomenon very interesting, because it reverses the logic of marketing.

“It's no longer the case that a company comes up with something and then sells it to customers.”

Mattila sees opportunities for brick-and-mortar stores and small businesses in this kind of trading. But it requires a very quick response, because phenomena come and go in a hurry.

“At that stage, when the package is at the door, it may be that the phenomenon is already over.”

Although this kind of activity has a kind of anarchic power, it is not immune to the means of traditional advertising. Large companies can plan phenomena with social media influencers in advance.

“And surprise, surprise – the product happens to be found in all the company's stores,” says Mattila.

“ “The power of youth is enormous here.”

Normal has also learned to use Tiktok in marketing himself. The company regularly publishes videos that it thinks will inspire consumers to shop. But the world of Tiktok is unpredictable. Sometimes a product is successful, sometimes not.

“For us, this is a positive but very difficult thing to manage. Tiktok leads, and we follow. The power of customers and youth is huge here,” says Valli.

Matt's according to it is interesting that two of the three example stores in the story that use Tiktok are foreigners. For some reason, Finnish companies have not followed the trend with the same enthusiasm.

According to Mattila, it could be concluded from this that other Nordic chains are more agile in grasping new phenomena than Finnish ones.

“We are a nation of engineers like that. We have year clocks to hold on to. Opportunity-based marketing has come to Finland a little slower than, for example, Sweden.”

Mattila thinks that this is partly due to the fact that expertise in the field of specialty goods trade in Finland has not been the best possible.

“We know how to sell groceries, food and detergent sell well. But we don't have many successful specialty store chains in the world.”

Normal, which sells cosmetics and other small products, has entered the Finnish market with force. One of the secrets of popularity is the utilization of social media.

Mattila thinks that foreign chains have also dared to give responsibility to younger employees.

“If the target group is 15-25-year-olds, then promotion decisions should also be in the hands of people of that age, and not boomers.”

Johanna Valli says that they have done it exactly the way Mattila described.

“Employees are young and use Tiktok. They play a key role in promoting popular products.”